Upcoming Changes to Water Billing

South Pasadena water customers will soon be served by a new billing company, Munibilling, after the sudden closure of Fathom (formerly Global Water). The City Council approved the new contract Wednesday, Nov. 20. There will be no change in the rates charged to customers and no interruption in water service.

South Pasadena operates its own water utility staffed by City employees, but contracts for billing services. We were only notified last week that Fathom was ceasing its business operations at the end of November. It was unfortunate that Fathom chose to wait until the 11th hour to inform us they were closing. However, we were able to quickly find a qualified new vendor.

We anticipate a smooth transition as Munibilling steps in. However, during the transition, we are asking water customers to take the following actions:

· Do not pay Fathom for any due or overdue bills. Instead pay the City directly, either by check or credit card.

· Cancel all automated payments to Fathom immediately.

· Payments can be made by mailing a check to South Pasadena City Hall attn. Finance Department, 1414 Mission St. South Pasadena 91030, or in person at City Hall (checks and credit cards accepted).

· Please be patient as there may be delays in receiving your bill. The City will work with customers on payment deadlines if there are delays during the transition.

You will receive further updates by mail and other outreach methods with information on making future payments through Munibilling.