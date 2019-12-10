Jacobs and Robledo Promoted to Police Lieutenant

Lieutenant Robledo

I am pleased to announce the promotions of Sergeants Thomas Jacobs and Shannon Robledo to the position of Police Lieutenant. Both Jacobs and Robledo have made significant contributions to the South Pasadena Police Department and the residents of our community during their tenure.

Lieutenant Shannon Robledo has been with the police department for over 28 years. He started as a Police Explorer, moving up through the ranks as Jailer, Officer, and Sergeant. Shannon has served in a number of special assignments including the Special Enforcement Team, K9 Officer, and

Tactical Flight Officer with the Foothill Airport Support Team.

Lieutenant Jacobs

Lieutenant Tom Jacobs has been with the

department for 20 years. He was initially hired as a Reserve Officer,

later became a full-time officer, and promoted to Corporal, Sergeant, and Acting Captain. Tom’s special assignments have included the Special Enforcement Team, firearms range staff, defensive tactics instructor, and Glock armorer. Tom helps instruct the Women’s and Teen Self-Defense Classes and serves as the liaison to the South Pasadena Animal Commission.

Please join me in congratulating Lieutenants Jacobs and Robledo.