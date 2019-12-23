Public Safety Sponsors Toy Drives

South Pasadena Fire Department

The South Pasadena Police Department, in cooperation with the Pasadena Police Air Operations Section is hosting its 13th annual toy drive for children in unfortunate situations. Money raised or toys that are donated from this effort will be provided to children in the pediatric unit at Huntington Memorial Hospital and children who are living in shelters.

The South Pasadena Fire Department, in cooperation with ABC 7, CVS Drugstores and other Southland fire departments, is collecting toys for the annual “Spark of Love” Toy Drive, the toy drive provides toys and sports equipment this holiday season for children who would otherwise go without. Now through December 24th, you can make a difference in a child’s life by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy or sports equipment at designated collection boxes. These boxes are located in the lobbies of South Pasadena City Hall, Police Department and Fire Department. On behalf of the South Pasadena Fire Department we would like to thank you for your continued support and have a happy holiday.