Southern California Edison (SCE) is the power provider to the City of South Pasadena. SCE has modified their operation to comply with the State and Local Safer at Home Orders. To help customers during these difficult times, SCE is temporarily suspending service disconnections, waiving late fees, and they have resources available to help with your electric bill. SCE is continuing to perform critical work to make urgent repairs, maintain their network, and perform wildfire mitigation. In order to stay informed on the latest information regarding planned and unplanned power outages, visit the SCE website to sign up for outage alerts via email, text or voicemail. To report a power outage contact the SCE outage center via this website link or by phone 800-611-1911. SCE is available 24-7 and can provide the latest information on power outages in the City. Staff is in regular communication with SCE regarding upcoming work in the Community and continues to pressure them to defer planned outages or perform mitigation (such as providing generators) to minimize the impacts to the community.

4/22/2020