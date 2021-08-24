City Hall Scoop

PUBLIC NOTICE SoCalGas Manned Flight‐Aerial Methane Mapping

August 24, 2021

In an effort to improve the pipeline safety, Southern California Gas Company will be working with a helicopter company to conduct methane emission mapping over SoCalGas infrastructure in the Cities of South Pasadena, Pasadena, Alhambra, Monterey Park, Montebello and Altadena, as illustrated in the image below. This new technology is used to detect methane emissions from the air at 500 ft altitude. There is no threat to the community. On the contrary, detection of methane emissions is another method in helping keep the communities safe and is part of the SB 1371 Natural Gas emissions reduction program.

The project will take place on Monday, August 30, 2021 for one day and return on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 for one day between the hours of 8am to 5pm. The Bell JetRanger helicopter will be going back and forth in a lawnmower pattern at 500ft.

If you have any questions regarding the helicopter activity, please direct them to the SoCalGas Customer Contact Center at 1‐800‐427‐2200 where you can speak to a Customer Service Representative. Company representatives are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

