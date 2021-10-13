City Hall Scoop

SCE Nighttime Construction Work on Thursday, October 14, 2021

October 13, 2021

On October 14, 2021, Southern California Edison (SCE) will perform nighttime construction work to replace a transmission pole at Grevelia Street and Stratford Avenue. The work will require a full street closure of Grevelia Street and Clark Place from Park Avenue to Garfield Avenue and will be performed from 9pm to 5am.

On August 18, 2021, the City Council authorized SCE to perform nighttime construction work to replace the following four (4) transmission poles.

 Pole 28699E has been scheduled for 10/14

 Pole 1963577 and 4494469E – weekend work cancelled/pending reschedule

 Pole 28700E scheduled 10/29/21 – weekend work cancelled/pending reschedule

10/13/2021

