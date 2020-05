Los Angeles County has allocated funding to the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (SGVCOG) to support hygiene services for those experiencing homelessness in member cities. South Pasadena will receive up to $9,443.33 in funds which will be used to install a port-a-potty and hand washing station at the War Memorial Building, a hand washing station at the Gold Line station, and to continue to provide the facilities that were installed in Library Park on March 20.

5/19/2020