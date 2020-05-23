City Observes Memorial Day, Flags at Half Staff

The City of South Pasadena will lower City flags beginning today through Monday to honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19 and to observe Memorial Day on Monday to honor those who gave their lives for the country. As of today the pandemic death toll in the United States stands at 98,254. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer urged President Donald Trump to lower flags at all public buildings when the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 reaches 100,000. President Trump issued an order on Thursday lowering the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans lost to the CoronaVirus. “The City of South Pasadena shares the grief and pain of our community and our nation as we reach 100,000 lives lost. Our hearts are with these families at this time of terrible sorrow. And let us always remember our military heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice to our nation.”

