Tonight’s City Council Meeting Continued to June 10, 2020

The regular City Council meeting scheduled for this evening has been postponed for one week in response to the countywide curfew. The meeting will be continued to a special meeting for next Wednesday, June 10, 2020 to consider all items on the agenda, including public hearing items.

As the civil unrest moves into a fourth night of curfew, this change is in consideration of the public and staff who may have more pressing issues to address right now and may not be able to provide their attention to the important issues on the agenda tonight. Further, although City Council meetings are now held on Zoom, the broadcasts of the meeting require multiple staff to be present in City Hall for the duration of the meeting. It is not appropriate for the City to require these staff to be away from their families during these turbulent times and to drive home after curfew with potentially unknown locations of civil unrest.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has extended the countywide curfew that runs from 9 p.m. today, June 3, 2020, through 5 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020. This is the fourth night of a countywide curfew ordered to protect public safety. The County has also closed all public buildings for the second day in a row and has cancelled their daily press conference today.

Tonight’s important issues, including the annual budget and Al Fresco dining initiative, will be heard next week on June 10; public comment received for tonight’s meeting will be read next week. The city encourages residents to stay home tonight in compliance with the curfew, and to continue to follow the budget process and engage next week.

6/3/2020