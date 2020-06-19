Father’s Day Donations

Thanks to the Woman’s Club of South Pasadena and Girl Scout Troops 2321 and 1964 who have donated face masks and cards for our Seniors in celebration of this year’s Father’s day. Over 100 masks with unique patterns and designs were fabricated to have seniors wear their masks more comfortably. Cards were individually written to include messages of support and inspiration to connect our South Pasadena seniors and youth members during these difficult times.

We appreciate your efforts in making seniors feel remembered and loved during this time.

Shelia Pautsch

Community Services Director

6/19/2020