Nail Salons and Spas Reopening with Safeguards June 19, 2020

Los Angeles County is moving forward in its Roadmap to Recovery by reopening additional personal and recreational services to residents including nail salons, bars and casinos. Effective Friday June 19, 2020 South Pasadena nail salons and spas are allowed to reopen with safeguards.

Although overall case counts are increasing as testing becomes more widespread and there is more community transmission, the County continues to see steady decreases in the rate of COVID-19 infections and virus-related hospitalizations and deaths.

Today, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) announced that the Health Officer Order will be modified to include infection control and distancing requirements for re-opening the following sectors on Friday, June 19:

Nail salons

Cosmetology services

Spas offering aesthetic and massage services

Tattoo and piercing shops

Tanning salons

Casinos, card rooms and satellite wagering sites

Bar and wineries not anchored to food services

Los Angeles County remains in Phase 3 of the State’s Resilience Roadmap.

Residents must continue to practice physical distancing, wear cloth face coverings and follow Public Health directives.

6/19/2020