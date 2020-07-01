Seven Patios Mixed-Use Residential/Commercial Retail Project

With hints of businesses reopening and community enthusiasm for expanding safe outdoor dining and retail opportunities, our downtown Mission Street is reasserting itself as a lively neighborhood. A potential addition to the downtown area is a mixed-use development project called “Seven Patios” that proposes to build new housing units and more retail and restaurant options. If approved by the Planning Commission, the Seven Patios would replace the current commercial building at 845/899 El Centro Street, just southwest from the Metro train station across El Centro. The plans include retail and restaurant spaces totaling approximately 6,100 square feet along the El Centro Street frontage, with 57 residential units on the upper floors and in the interior spaces. The project conceptually centers around seven distinctly designed patios, from which the project takes its name — “Seven Patios.” This project proposes to improve walkability in the Mission-Meridian core in downtown South Pasadena around the Metro station, helping to improve the economic sustainability of businesses and the cohesiveness of the neighborhood that hosts the Thursday night Farmers Market along Meridian and El Centro. The concept proposes to provide desired retail and restaurant services in the West Mission area and to provide a better connection between the neighboring residential areas southwest of the property and the commercial corridor along Mission Street located northeast of the property.

The City invites the public to learn more about this proposed project.

Facing El Centro

A Draft Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration (IS/MND) has been prepared for this project and will be available for a 30-day public review from Tuesday, June 30 to Wednesday July 29, 2020.

The Draft IS/MND can be reviewed on the City website at: https://www.southpasadenaca.gov/government/departments/planning-and-building/planning-division/seven-patios/-fsiteid-1

If you wish to review a printed copy of the Draft IS/MND, you can do so at the following locations:

South Pasadena City Hall: 1414 Mission Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030; Monday – Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (by appointment only; please call 626-403-7223 to schedule an appointment )

) South Pasadena Public Library: 1100 Oxley Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030; Monday – Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Friday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (by check-out/pick-up only; please call 626-403-7350)

We encourage your participation and welcome all comments on this Draft IS/MND. Please submit your comments (via email or letter) no later than 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 to:

City of South Pasadena

Attention: Kanika Kith, Planning Manager

1414 Mission Street

South Pasadena, CA 91030

Email: kkith@southpasadenaca.gov

If you have any questions regarding this project, please contact Kanika Kith at (626) 403-7227; or via e-mail at kkith@southpasadenaca.gov.

Joanna Hankamer

Planning and Community Development Director

7/1/20