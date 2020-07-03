Reminder: All Fireworks are Illegal in South Pasadena

As we celebrate the Fourth of July this year, South Pasadena Police and Fire Departments want to remind our residents that all fireworks are illegal in the City of South Pasadena. The current law prohibits all Safe and Sane fireworks, including those legally purchased in neighboring cities. No fireworks of any kind can be used in the City of South Pasadena. Officers will respond to calls involving fireworks, as these incidents are considered misdemeanors. Please remain vigilant and report illegal fireworks in the City of South Pasadena, by calling the Police non-emergency number at (626) 403-7270

