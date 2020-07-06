Black Lives Matter: July Community Read from OverDrive

OverDrive, the South Pasadena Public Library’s ebook and eaudiobook lending platform, is making simultaneous access available for a limited time to important titles on social justice and anti-racism. This means no waiting for the following titles! Available through the dates listed.

The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander (available as an audiobook through July 15, 2020)

by Michelle Alexander (available as an Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor by Layla F. Saad (available as an ebook through July 12, 2020)

by Layla F. Saad (available as an The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas (available as an ebook and audiobook through July 19, 2020)

by Angie Thomas (available as an So You Want to Talk about Race by Ijeoma Oluo (available as an audiobook through July 26, 2020)

To borrow the titles, log in to OverDrive or OverDrive’s app Libby to start reading or listening. Continue your reading journey by browsing our Explore the Black Lives Movement collection.

7/6/2020