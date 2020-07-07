United States 2020 Census

The #2020Census is a simple survey that you will fill out about yourself and everyone who is living in your home as of April 1, 2020. Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year. The results determine how many seats in Congress each state gets. It’s mandated by the U.S. Constitution in Article 1, Section 2: The U.S. has counted its population every 10 years since1790.

Visit 2020census.gov to learn more about how to participate in the 2020 Census today.

