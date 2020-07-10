South Pasadena Police Recover Stolen Vehicle and Apprehend Suspect

On Tuesday, June 30, at 4:36 pm, officers arrested 28-year-old resident from Los Angeles had stolen a vehicle from the 1800 block of Via Del Rey. The suspect was walking along Via Del Rey and passed by a construction site. He noticed keys were in the ignition of a 450 Ford truck, entered the vehicle and drove off. As the suspect drove away, the construction workers called their boss who activated the truck’s Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking unit. Officers were directed to Alhambra and arrested the suspect in the area of Mission road east of Marengo Avenue. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and the vehicle was returned to the owner.

Joe Ortiz

Police Chief

7/10/2020