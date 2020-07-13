There’s still time for FREE tax preparation before the July 15 deadline! LA County, Free Tax Prep LA and the United Ways of California have teamed up to help you learn about new refundable tax credits, calculate returns, and connect to free tax preparation services.

Text “TAXCREDITS” to 211-211 to get started.

One available tax service is the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program, through which households claiming less than $56K in income are paired with free IRS certified tax preparation services to maximizes your return.

It’s also worth noting:

Workers with income below the tax filing threshold should still file a return to claim cash-back credits like the Federal and State Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) worth up to $6,400.

should still file a return to claim cash-back credits like the Federal and State Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) worth up to $6,400. Families with children under the age of 6 may also be eligible for the new $1,000 Young Child Tax Credit (YCTC).

may also be eligible for the new $1,000 Young Child Tax Credit (YCTC). Additionally, filing income taxes will also ensure you receive your COVID-19 related stimulus payment. Setting up direct deposit is the fastest way to get your return & stimulus payment. If you’re looking for a list of safe & affordable bank accounts, check out LA County’s BankOn Program for a list of certified accounts. If you opt for a paper check, you may receive your payment in the form of a pre-paid debit card issued by MetaBank®, N.A. For questions regarding stimulus payments, call the United Way at (844) 322-3639.

7/13/2020