LA County Reopens for Filming — How Are We Protecting Our Residents?

On June 12, 2020, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released guidelines to allow film productions to resume. While the guidelines contains specific health protocols as a requirement of a film permit, local film offices may provide additional protocols that extend beyond the County guidelines. After much consideration, the City of South Pasadena will resume processing film permit applications on July 13, 2020, with the following provisions to protect residents, prevent unnecessary contact, and limit film productions:

· Film productions will be limited to 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM in residential areas and 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM in commercial areas to avoid triggering the need for door-to-door surveys per the existing film policy;

· Contactless neighborhood notifications will resume;

· Film production crews will be limited to essential personnel only and will be restricted to the film location at all times;

· Truck parking will be restricted to the film location and secured base camps only (extremely limited additional parking may be considered on a case-by-case basis and will require contactless resident approval); and

· Film crews will designate a Compliance Officer to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols.

For more questions or comments please contact Joan Aguado, Film Liaison, at jaguado@southpasadenaca.gov.

7/14/2020