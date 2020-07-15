City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Price Gouging Crackdown

July 15, 2020

LA County has approved an urgency ordinance to strengthen protections for County consumers and small businesses, and to crack down on price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies. Effective immediately, the ordinance authorizes the filing of civil actions against price gougers and imposes a civil penalty of up to $10,000 per violation.

If you’ve seen examples of price gouging in your community or online, report it to LA County’s Department of Business and Consumer Affairs (DCBA) counselors.

To file a complaint online visit stoppricegouging.dcba.lacounty.gov. You can also call (800) 593-8222 to speak to one of our consumer counselors directly

