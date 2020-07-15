Price Gouging Crackdown

LA County has approved an urgency ordinance to strengthen protections for County consumers and small businesses, and to crack down on price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies. Effective immediately, the ordinance authorizes the filing of civil actions against price gougers and imposes a civil penalty of up to $10,000 per violation.

If you’ve seen examples of price gouging in your community or online, report it to LA County’s Department of Business and Consumer Affairs (DCBA) counselors.

To file a complaint online visit stoppricegouging.dcba.lacounty.gov. You can also call (800) 593-8222 to speak to one of our consumer counselors directly

