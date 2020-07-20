FACT or FICTION? Hair Salons, Barbershops & Personal Care Businesses Can Stay Open – So Long As They Operate Outdoors…

FICTION. Effective July 13, Governor Newsom ordered the closure of all hair salons, barbershops and personal care services (including nails salons, esthetic salons, & electrology offices) within counties on the State’s monitoring list – which regrettably -includes LA County. This, to help control the increasing spread of COVID-19 in LA County.

Because the State’s Business & Professions Code (Section 7317) requires that all barbering, cosmetology and electrology services be performed in a licensed establishment, LA County hair salons, barbershops and personal care establishments must:

Close, and Not offer any services (including outdoor services).

Don’t fall for the rumors. We understand the hardship this is creating for many business owners, employees and loyal customers. But the sooner LA County residents help get COVID-19 spread under control, the sooner we can get back to that needed haircut or massage.

You heard it here! Help us spread this fact – to save lives and businesses.

7/20/2020