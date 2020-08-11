County Rent Relief Program to Launch August 17

LA County has announced the creation of a COVID-19 Rent Relief Program which aims to assist low-income renters who have struggled to pay their rent and/or who are behind on paying rent due to COVID-19. Those who are most at need will be targeted with more assistance. The program will launch on August 17 and close on August 31.

LA County’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program will be operated by the LA County Development Authority (LACDA), and is funded by an allocation of $100 million in CARES Act funding meant to assist between 8,000 and more than 9,000 renting households with limited means.

Requirements: the program is available to all residents of the County who qualify (with the exception of residents living in the City of Los Angeles, as the City also received its own allocation of CARES Act funds). The following is required:

A W-9

Participation agreements are needed from the property owners to receive rental income on behalf of their qualified tenant; and

Property owners must agree to the terms of the participation agreement

To learn more or apply, visit rentrelief.lacda.org or dial 2-1-1. Please note citizenship documentation will not be requested from any party (renter or property owner).

