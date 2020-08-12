Police Chief Speaks at Virtual Rotary Club Meeting

Police Chief Joe Ortiz spoke to the Rotary Club August 11, 2020 and provided them with an update on the South Pasadena Police Department. Chief Ortiz gave a 15 minute presentation titled, “From COVID to National Police Reform, All During a Global Pandemic.” The discussion included Police Reform and the creation of two sub-committees to allow the City to devote staff resources to analyze the scope of the South Pasadena Police Department, and whether its policies and procedures are justly implemented throughout the community. Chief Ortiz spoke on statistical data going back to 2016 on the number of calls for service, types of calls, arrests, and the number of times force was used.

