Deployed Fire Department Personnel Get Released and are Back in District

On Tuesday, September 1st all deployed South Pasadena fire personnel that were assigned on fires up north were released. They arrived back in district and are back in-service protecting the City. This comes just in time as southern California is expecting temperatures to top 100 degrees with expected winds in certain areas.

The crews returned back tired but with no reported injuries or any damage to fire apparatus. During their deployment the crews were assigned to 7 different fires and traveled over 1,000 miles.

Paul Riddle

Fire Chief

9/8/2020