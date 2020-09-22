Beware of Price Gouging

Living in LA County means you might one day suffer damage from fires, floods, earthquakes, or other disasters – such as the current COVID-19 health pandemic. Occasionally, people use these times of emergency to try to make an extra profit. When businesses raise their prices too much during (and after) an emergency, it may be considered price gouging – a crime in California.

LA County’s Department of Consumer & Business Affairs (DCBA) wants to help protect you and others from unscrupulous price gougers. If you believe you are a victim of price gouging, contact DCBA over the phone at 1-800-593-8222 or online at stoppricegouging.dcba.lacounty.gov/#/homepage.

To learn about additional DCBA resources, visit DCBA online at dcba.lacounty.gov.

