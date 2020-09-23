City Hall Scoop

Coming Soon: Free Flu Shots at Select LA County Libraries

September 23, 2020

Beginning this October, LA County’s Department of Public Health (DPH) and LA County Library will be offering free flu vaccines to those 6 months of age & older at select Library locations across the County. Flu shot clinic dates & locations for October & November 2020 are being finalized and will be announced here, once available. Health insurance will not be a requirement. 

If you’re thinking of getting a flu vaccine, LA County recommends calling your regular health care provider to see what other shots you may need. If you don’t have a regular provider, dial 2-1-1 (the LA County Information Line) or visit publichealth.lacounty.gov for a list of no cost or low-cost vaccine providers. Stay tuned for updates!

