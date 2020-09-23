Coming Soon: Free Flu Shots at Select LA County Libraries

Beginning this October, LA County’s Department of Public Health (DPH) and LA County Library will be offering free flu vaccines to those 6 months of age & older at select Library locations across the County. Flu shot clinic dates & locations for October & November 2020 are being finalized and will be announced here, once available. Health insurance will not be a requirement.

If you’re thinking of getting a flu vaccine, LA County recommends calling your regular health care provider to see what other shots you may need. If you don’t have a regular provider, dial 2-1-1 (the LA County Information Line) or visit publichealth.lacounty.gov for a list of no cost or low-cost vaccine providers. Stay tuned for updates!

9/23/20