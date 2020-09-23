COVID-19 Testing is Available

If you think you may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, call your primary care provider to schedule a COVID-19 test. COVID-19 symptoms include:

fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or new loss of taste or smell.

Wherever possible, you should receive testing in consultation with your healthcare provider to ensure continuity of care & optimal follow-up. If you do not have insurance & need help connecting to a healthcare provider, dial 2-1-1.

To check availability or make an appointment, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.

