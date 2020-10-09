Join us for the First One City, Many Stories Citywide Reading Program Book Discussion

Librarian Cindy Finder will lead the library’s first OCMS book discussion over Zoom on Tuesday, October 13, at 7:00 p.m. Join your neighbors in a discussion of the graphic novel March: Book Three by Congressman John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell. This best-selling and award-winning work brings the lessons of history to vivid life for a new generation, urgently relevant for today’s world. Sign up here to participate in this small group discussion. One City, Many Stories (OCMS) encourages the community to engage with the theme “Exploring Common Ground” through the lens of literature and discussion. Learn more at www.southpasadenaca.gov/ocms.

