Stay Safe After Championship Celebrations

COVID-19 continues to spread and remains easily spread among people who are in close contact with an infected person. If you were in a crowd with non-household members, especially if people weren’t wearing face coverings and were shouting, chanting, and/or singing, you may have been exposed to COVID-19 if an infected person was also there. People can pass the virus to others, even before they know they have it.

It is very important that you stay away from other people, especially those at greater risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19, and monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 full days. This is essential to prevent you from unintentionally spreading COVID-19 to other people.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, masks are strongly encouraged in settings where people might raise their voices, such as shouting, chanting, or singing. When someone raises their voice, their respiratory droplets, which carry the virus, spread farther.

Public Health encourages you to get tested if you have been in a crowd or gathering where people were close together and not wearing face coverings and/or not keeping their distance. By finding out if you are positive, even if you have no symptoms yet, you can quickly take steps to prevent your family, friends or coworkers from becoming infected by you and get the medical care you need.

10/16/2020