The L.A. County Disaster Help Center is here to help workers and businesses affected by the Coronavirus health emergency. We’ve gathered several useful resources to help L.A. County workers and business owners who may be experiencing adversities due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. As we move through the next phase in our recovery, remember to always check in to the Disaster Help Center for up-to-date information on how to get help.

For more information on unemployment insurance, worker’s guides and small business loans and grant programs, please visit lacountyhelpcenter.org.

10/27/2020