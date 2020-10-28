Health Officer Order Updates

On Friday, The Department of Public Health made additional updates to the Health Officer Order. All personal care establishments, including massage therapists, tanning salons, electrologists, waxing, and body art studios, can now operate indoors with modifications. In addition, recreational activities such as batting cages, mini golf and go cart racing can now operate outdoors, also with modifications. As for breweries and wineries, reservations will no longer be required; however, it is strongly recommended that these businesses continue to operate with reservations only to prevent crowding. At wineries, tastings will no longer require a meal being served. As with all modifications to Health Officer Orders, businesses must comply with all of the required public health protocols in order to keep residents, customers and staff as safe as possible. To view the complete updated health officer order, click here.

