Locate Your Official Ballot Drop Box

Dear Voter,

With Election Day coming up fast, I wanted to take a moment to talk about one of the easiest and most convenient ways to return your ballot: Official Ballot Drop Boxes. There are more than 400 Official Ballot Drop Boxes securely placed throughout Los Angeles County — providing you with a safe, accessible, and contact free option to return your ballot. If you want to return your ballot at a secure Ballot Drop Box, identify your preferred location with our Official Ballot Drop Box locator tool!

Official Ballot Drop Boxes look like this:

Remember, you don’t need to wait until November to return your ballot! Make your selections and send it back as soon as possible. If you haven’t yet made your plan to vote, we’ve made it easy for you to get all the important election information you need at plan.lavote.net.

Return your ballot today and help us get every vote in.

10/28/2020