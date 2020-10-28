City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Locate Your Official Ballot Drop Box

October 28, 2020

Dear Voter,
With Election Day coming up fast, I wanted to take a moment to talk about one of the easiest and most convenient ways to return your ballot: Official Ballot Drop Boxes. There are more than 400 Official Ballot Drop Boxes securely placed throughout Los Angeles County — providing you with a safe, accessible, and contact free option to return your ballot. If you want to return your ballot at a secure Ballot Drop Box, identify your preferred location with our Official Ballot Drop Box locator tool

Official Ballot Drop Boxes look like this:

Official Ballot Drop Box

 

FIND AN OFFICIAL BALLOT DROP BOX

Remember, you don’t need to wait until November to return your ballot! Make your selections and send it back as soon as possible. If you haven’t yet made your plan to vote, we’ve made it easy for you to get all the important election information you need at plan.lavote.net

Return your ballot today and help us get every vote in.

