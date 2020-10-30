National Domestic Violence Awareness Month Resources

As we wrap up National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, LA County wants you to know that we are here for you. The County recognizes that staying home is not always a safe option for victims experiencing domestic violence during the COVID-19 crisis.

Services and resources are available 24/7 for those who need it. Help us spread the word by using and sharing our multilingual Domestic Violence Social Media Toolkit. To access it, look for the Domestic Violence tab at the bottom of our toolkit.

Remind those experiencing domestic violence that help is just a call or text away.