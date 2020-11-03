City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

SoCal 50% Increase Rebates

CityHallScoop

no comments

November 3, 2020

Your rebate just got bigger! From September 1, 2020 until December 31, 2020. Qualifying energy-efficient appliance purchases will receive an extra 50% rebate. No extra steps are needed – your increased rebate will be automatically calculated. Start shopping and submit your rebate now.
Items included in this rebate are:

  • Qualifying tankless water heaters
  • Qualifying pool heaters
  • Qualifying furnaces
  • And more!

Get money back when upgrading your home to the latest energy-efficient appliances and equipment. Check out more information about these savings and qualifying items.

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: