SoCal 50% Increase Rebates

Your rebate just got bigger! From September 1, 2020 until December 31, 2020. Qualifying energy-efficient appliance purchases will receive an extra 50% rebate. No extra steps are needed – your increased rebate will be automatically calculated. Start shopping and submit your rebate now.

Items included in this rebate are:

Qualifying tankless water heaters

Qualifying pool heaters

Qualifying furnaces

And more!

Get money back when upgrading your home to the latest energy-efficient appliances and equipment. Check out more information about these savings and qualifying items.