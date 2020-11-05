Library Celebrates National American Indian Heritage Month

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the South Pasadena Public Library is pleased to present a collection of eBook and eAudiobook on the Overdrive platform as well as a virtual author event in partnership with Glendale Library, Arts & Culture and the Southern California Library Cooperative.

On Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., author and attorney Walter R. Echo-Hawk will discuss his book, In the Courts of the Conqueror: The 10 Worst Indian Law Cases Ever Decided, in conversation with Autry Museum President W. Richard West Jr. This book explores ten Supreme Court cases that changed the fate of Native Americans and continue to affect the cultural survival of indigenous peoples to this day. Walter R. Echo-Hawk is a lawyer, tribal judge, scholar, author, and activist. His legal experience includes cases involving Native American religious freedom, prisoner rights, water rights, treaty rights, and reburial/repatriation rights. Click here to register for the author event.

The Library’s National American Indian Heritage Month eBook and eAudiobook Collection on OverDrive is a starting point for exploring the voices and works of Native American authors. The collection features fiction, nonfiction, and poetry, including 2019 U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo’s An American Sunrise: Poems and New York Times Bestselling The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich.

Cathy Billings

Library Director