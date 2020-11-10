What Do Face Coverings Do?

Significant emerging evidence from clinical and laboratory studies show masks reduce the spray of microscopic respiratory droplets when worn over the nose and mouth. This is called source control.

A face covering, as seen in the above graphic, limits the spread of respiratory droplets from every person wearing a face covering that fits snugly over their mouth AND nose. The simple piece of fabric stops many of your respiratory droplets from reaching those around you.

Because we have no way of knowing if we (or those around us) are infected with COVID-19, the best strategy is to ALWAYS wear a face covering when around people that aren’t part of your household, and to ask that those around you wear a face covering as well.

Face coverings can feel uncomfortable, but they really do protect us all. And while we look forward to a time when we don’t have to wear them – we’re not there yet.

Don’t forget: 1) Masks should NOT be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance; 2) Masks with exhalation valves (or vents) should NOT be worn to help prevent the person wearing the mask from spreading COVID-19 to others; and 3) Adhere to the modifications and restrictions that are working to get us back to slowing the spread again.

11/10/2020