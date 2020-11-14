PUBLIC NOTICE: Planning Commission and City Council to Discuss Additional Tenant Protections in November

On November 4, 2020, the City Council approved an urgency ordinance establishing a 45-day moratorium on evictions due to substantial remodels as an interim measure and directed staff to further study the issue and develop an ordinance establishing procedures and requirements to provide additional protections. The Council also directed staff to bring back options for additional relocation assistance, beyond what is available under state law.

The Planning Commission will hold special meetings on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. to receive public comment regarding the moratorium for no-fault just cause evictions for substantial remodel and additional tenant protections.

The South Pasadena City Council will also conduct a public hearing during its regular meeting on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 7:30 p.m . to discuss a proposed urgency ordinance to establish and require additional procedures, including proof of issued building permits, for a “no fault just-cause” termination of tenancies due to substantial renovation of the unit in the City of South Pasadena. The City Council will also receive information on additional tenant protections, including relocation assistance, and provide staff with direction for further stakeholder outreach.

Copies of all relevant materials for the Planning Commission meetings are on file in the Planning Department, located at 1414 Mission Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030, and are available for review online: https://www.southpasadenaca.gov/government/boards-commissions/planning-commission/test-planning-commission-agendas-minutes-copy

Copies of all relevant materials for the City Council meeting are on file in the office of the City Clerk, located at 1414 Mission Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030, and are available for review online: https://www.southpasadenaca.gov/government/city-council-meetings/2019-council-meetings-copy

Public Comment for the Planning Commission meetings may be submitted by email at PlanningComments@southpasadenaca.gov or by voice recording at (626) 403-7720 (limited to 3 minutes) before 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

Public Comment for the City Council public hearing may be submitted by email at ccpubliccomment@southpasadenaca.gov or by voice recording at (626) 322-2344 (limited to 3 minutes) before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

