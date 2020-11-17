City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Critical Care Delivery

November 17, 2020

Critical Care Help

Workforce Development Aging and Community Services has been delivering food boxes to qualifying seniors since the Covid-19 pandemic began. As a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the California Safer at Home initiative, our aging population has an increased need for timely delivery services. WDACS launched a temporary delivery program called Critical Delivery Services (CDS) to deliver food and other vital items to individuals who are unable to leave their homes due to COVID-19. 

For more information on who qualifies and how to schedule a delivery, click here

