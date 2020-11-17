Critical Care Delivery

Workforce Development Aging and Community Services has been delivering food boxes to qualifying seniors since the Covid-19 pandemic began. As a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the California Safer at Home initiative, our aging population has an increased need for timely delivery services. WDACS launched a temporary delivery program called Critical Delivery Services (CDS) to deliver food and other vital items to individuals who are unable to leave their homes due to COVID-19.

For more information on who qualifies and how to schedule a delivery

