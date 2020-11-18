Gathering Safely

If you choose to gather in celebration or demonstration, the County would like to remind you to do so safely while following LA County Public Health’s guidance for small private gatherings which aligns with the current Health Officer Order. Public Health cautions residents that attending gatherings, even small ones, are extremely risky and can easily result in increased transmission of the virus. It only takes one to spread to everyone you live with. Avoid gathering with others you don’t live with, to protect everyone you DO live with.

11/18/2020