Library Granted Funds for New e-Audiobooks

In response to the pandemic, the Southern California Library Cooperative, in partnership with the California State Library, presented a funding opportunity to purchase digital resources—such as e-books, e-audiobooks, and databases—which have been in high demand since access to physical library collections has been limited. The South Pasadena Public Library was granted $3,000 in April and another $2,000 this fall.

Circulation of e-books and-e-audiobooks has dramatically increased due to the pandemic, from 1,961 check-outs in January 2020 to a peak 3,971 in May. With this latest round of funding the library purchased e-audiobooks, which are great for commuters and families on long car rides, but they are also vital for student comprehension of assigned reading, language learners, and people with disabilities and visual impairments.

The collection adds new titles of high interest such as Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson as well as classics like Maya Angelou’s I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings. The collection includes fiction and non-fiction titles for children, teens, and adults. Customers can find this collection on OverDrive or the OverDrive Libby app. Need help? Contact the Library at library@southpasadenaca.gov or by phone at 626-403-7350 during Library Takeout hours (Monday-Thursday 11:00AM-7:00PM, Friday-Saturday 10:00AM-5:00PM, Sunday Closed).

Cathy Billings

Library Director

11/20/20