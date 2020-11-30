City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Updated Los Angeles County Public Health Order Effective Monday, November 30

CityHallScoop

November 30, 2020

As new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase, the Los Angeles County Health Officer will issue additional safety measures across sectors. The targeted temporary safer-at-home order will take effect Monday, November 30, 2020 and remain in effect through December 20, 2020. Residents are advised to stay home as much as possible and always wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when outside their household and around others. Click here for the LA County press release. Additional information to follow.

