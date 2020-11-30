Updated Los Angeles County Public Health Order Effective Monday, November 30

As new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase, the Los Angeles County Health Officer will issue additional safety measures across sectors. The targeted temporary safer-at-home order will take effect Monday, November 30, 2020 and remain in effect through December 20, 2020. Residents are advised to stay home as much as possible and always wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when outside their household and around others. Click here for the LA County press release. Additional information to follow.

