In an effort to assist restaurants affected by the COVID-19 restrictions, Los Angeles County will launch the Keep LA County Dining Grant Program on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 12:00 a.m.

The Keep LA County Dining Grant will provide $30,000 to use as working capital for employee payroll expenses, capital to continue operations, payment of outstanding business expenses, and adaptive business practices needed to remain open. Preference will be given to restaurants that provided outdoor dining as of November 24, 2020.

For additional program information, please visit keeplacountydining.lacda.org or call (626) 943-3833. Questions regarding the grant program can be sent to keeplacountydining@lacda.org.

12/2/2020