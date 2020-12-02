City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Keep LA County Dining Grant Program

December 2, 2020

Keep LA Dining

In an effort to assist restaurants affected by the COVID-19 restrictions, Los Angeles County will launch the Keep LA County Dining Grant Program on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 12:00 a.m. 

The Keep LA County Dining Grant will provide $30,000 to use as working capital for employee payroll expenses, capital to continue operations, payment of outstanding business expenses, and adaptive business practices needed to remain open. Preference will be given to restaurants that provided outdoor dining as of November 24, 2020.

For additional program information, please visit keeplacountydining.lacda.org or call (626) 943-3833. Questions regarding the grant program can be sent to keeplacountydining@lacda.org.

