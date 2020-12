The Library will partner with the American Red Cross on a blood drive in the Community Room (1115 El Centro) Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Appointments will be available between 1:00 and 7:00 p.m. Visit redcrossblood.org and search for SOPASLIB to book an appointment today. Blood is desperately needed during the COVID-19 crisis. Thank you to all who have donated or plan to donate again!

Cathy Billings

Library Director

12/3.20