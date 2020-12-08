Deadline Extended! Emergency Rental Assistance Program

The application period for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) has been extended to February 1, 2021, to allow tenants additional time to apply for assistance after the holidays. The ERAP will provide rental assistance to qualified South Pasadena tenants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and who meet federal low-income requirements with a one-time grant.

Application packets are available on the City’s website www.southpasadenaca.gov/ERAP. Eligibility requirements are outlined in the application packet, along with answers to frequently asked questions. Applicants may pick up application packets at the Senior Center (1102 Oxley St) by appointment. Please call (626) 491-3869 during business hours or email ERAP@southpasadenaca.gov to set-up an appointment. Alternatively, application packets are available at the South Pasadena Police Department’s front counter (1422 Mission St.) between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

