Upcoming CA Notify Launch

In this time of alarming rises in cases and hospitalizations, it is more important than ever that all Californians do their part to stop the surge. Starting Thursday, December 10, Californians can opt-in to CA Notify to receive COVID-19 notifications informing them if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus.

CA notify will alert users if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. With that information, they can make responsible decisions around quarantine and testing, which is essential for stopping the surge.

The technology is available through the Google Play store on Android devices or through iOS settings on Apple devices. For more information about CA Notify, visit canotify.ca.gov.

12/9/2020