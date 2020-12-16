South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Crunch Time Party

With the cancellation of the live Rose Parade on January 1, the South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Committee is already gearing up for the 2022 New Year’s Day event by encouraging public support, starting Saturday, December 26, at 10 a.m. and continuing through Sunday, December 29, at 10 p.m.

South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Committee (SPTOR) President Brant Dunlap is urging those in the community and beyond to get behind a new look Crunch Time Party, minus the traditional dinner, silent and live auction held at the War Memorial Building in town. This year’s virtual auction will feature dozens of items, including a gourmet dinner for eight, a private airplane ride for two, a Big Bear getaway, an overnight stay at a high-end hotel, an elegant estate tour, dinners, gift baskets, entertainment and much more.

While this year’s Crunch Time Party will look different, Dunlap knows the goal of the auction remains the same – to raise the necessary funds for the city float to participate in the 2022 Rose Parade and create enormous hometown pride along the way.

To take part in the auction site, go to: wwwSPTOR.org or auctria.com/auction/SPTOR2020

