New Water and Sewer Rates for 2021

On November 18th, 2020, the South Pasadena City Council approved establishing new water rates with additional increase from the Metropolitan Water District (MWD) and new sewer rates. The MWD’s change of the wholesale water rate for 2021 is considered as pass-through charge. Here are a few important key notes of the new rates:

New rates will be effective January 1, 2021.

Residents will see the new rates for January 2021 service on their bills around March or April 2021.

Water Rates for 2021 will increase by approximately 6.2% for the bi-monthly fixed charge and 8.8% for the volume charge.

Most single-family residences are served by a 3/4” meters, which are the least expensive sized meters available.

Sewer rates for 2021 will increase by approximately 4% from current sewer rate.

The current and proposed MWD water and sewer rates are summarized in the attached tables:

