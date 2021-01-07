City of South Pasadena Snuggle a Senior Program

The South Pasadena Senior Center is accepting donations of new blankets and notes or letters to be distributed to residents 55 years and older. The Snuggle a Senior program is designed to provide residents with warmth, comfort, and joy this winter. Blankets can be dropped off from January 11 through January 29, 2021, at the South Pasadena Senior Center, located at 1102 Oxley Street, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Blankets will be distributed the week of February 1, 2021. For more information, to confirm a blanket drop off, or to advise City staff if you are, or you know, a local senior in need please call the South Pasadena Senior Center at (626) 403-7360.

1/7/21