City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

COVID-Related MIS-C Strikes More Children in the County

CityHallScoop

no comments

January 12, 2021

Over the weekend, County Public Health reported three additional cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). This brings the total number of cases of MIS-C in the County to 54 children, including one child death.

MIS-C is an inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19. Symptoms include fever that does not go away, and inflamed body parts including: the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.  More information about MIS-C can be found here.

If you believe your child is displaying MIS-C symptoms, contact your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, dial 2-1-1 and L.A. County will help connect you to one.

COVID-19 affects people of all ages. Stay home and save lives.

1/12/2021

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: