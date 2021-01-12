COVID-Related MIS-C Strikes More Children in the County

Over the weekend, County Public Health reported three additional cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). This brings the total number of cases of MIS-C in the County to 54 children, including one child death.

MIS-C is an inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19. Symptoms include fever that does not go away, and inflamed body parts including: the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. More information about MIS-C can be found here.

If you believe your child is displaying MIS-C symptoms, contact your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, dial 2-1-1 and L.A. County will help connect you to one.

COVID-19 affects people of all ages. Stay home and save lives.

1/12/2021