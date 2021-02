Concerned about neighborhood coyotes? Interested in learning how to help keep them away? Then join this family-friendly Coyote Safety webinar! Our expert Wildlife Manager Lauren Hamlett will share information about the urban coyote and demonstrate humane hazing techniques so that you can peacefully – and safely – coexist with coyotes.

Coyote Safety Workshop

Wednesday, February 24

12-1pm

Register here

2/3/2021