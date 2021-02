Following state guidelines, grades TK-6 can reopen in counties where the adjusted case rate has been below 25 per 100,000 residents for five days. Los Angeles County reached that much-anticipated milestone on February 15.

Students in grades TK – 6 are permitted on-site learning if the school is in full compliance with state and county directives. Many of the directives are not new and very familiar to schools that re-opened under the waiver program or for services for high-need students.

2/16/21